England vs. France: Ellie Kildunne ruled out of Women's Six Nations decider

England's star full-back Ellie Kildunne has been ruled out of Saturday's Women's Six Nations decider where, barring a draw, one of the Red Roses or France will be crowned Grand Slam champions.

England have one again been the dominant force in the tournament, thanks in part to World Player of the Year Kildunne's performances. However, they must clinch the title without her as she battles a hamstring injury.

"Kildunne could actually play but her hamstring is something we want to get right," England head coach John Mitchell said.

"We don't want to lose Ellie as a result of stretching it any further and it means we can back our squad.

"Ellie will be back into it in June [World Cup preparation], there should be no problems there."

She has been replaced by Emma Sing, while there is also a change at fly-half with Zoe Harrison getting the nod over Holly Aitchison.

England XV to face France:

Hannah Botterman, Lark Atkin-Davies, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft, Maddie Feaunati, Alex Matthews, Natasha Hunt, Zoe Harrison, Claudia MacDonald, Tatyana Heard, Megan Jones, Abby Dow, Emma Sing

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Abi Burton, Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Helena Rowland

