Wales unveil Dave Reddin, ex-FA performance expert, as director of rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced Dave Reddin as its new director of rugby on Friday.

Reddin has previously enjoyed varying fitness and performance roles, including at England rugby, the English Football Association and Team GB, but he will now step into a role overseeing all men's and women's rugby in Wales, where he must engineer a way to stop an infamous losing streak.

Reddin's first job will be to appoint a new men's head coach to replace Warren Gatland who stepped down amid a now-17-game streak of defeats that stretches back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

A source told ESPN that Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy is the favourite to get the head coaching job.

However, if the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) do manage to persuade Tandy to take up the head coach role, then a compensation package will need to be agreed with the Scottish Rugby Union and Tandy is unlikely to be in place for Wales' summer tour of Japan.

Reddin's first major tournament will be to oversee the Women's Rugby World Cup to be held in England later this summer.

Like its men's side, Wales have endured a difficult Women's Six Nations as they look to avoid the wooden spoon in their final game against Italy on Sunday.

