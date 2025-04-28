The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss James O'Connor's resurgence, arguing he should be given the chance to further push his Wallabies case in the Au-NZ Invitational team. (2:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Rugby Australia and the NRL both appear set to miss out on one of the brightest dual-code rising talents in the country with star schoolboy Heinz Lemoto instead poised to sign a deal in French rugby.

Just a fortnight after RA chairman Daniel Herbert took aim at France's Top 14 clubs and their poaching of young Australian talent, ESPN understands Lemoto is travelling to France to ink a deal with reigning European champions Toulouse.

Reports in French media over the weekend suggested the deal was done, though it's understood no formal paperwork has been tabled.

RA is thought to be aware of the advanced stages of Lemoto's thinking and is almost resigned to having missed out on keeping the youngster on home soil. If Lemoto does indeed sign on in France, it could be seen as somewhat of a win for RA however given he would remain in the 15-player game.

Lemoto is one of the most sought-after talents in the country, and speculation about his future has swelled since Queensland 16-year-old Visesio Kite was cleared to sign for La Rochelle.

Just under a fortnight ago at RA's AGM, Herbert also mentioned "other cases" that hadn't been reported in the media as he called on World Rugby to act amid the French rugby's growing influence Down Under. It is understood there could be more than 15 young Australian-raised players either already signed to, or being sized-up by, French clubs.

"It's something that we're talking to World Rugby about, because there's more than what's been reported as well that we're aware of, and our view is that France has the ability to produce its own players," Herbert said a fortnight ago.

"They don't need to come and talk to our player agents to try and poach ours at a very young age. So there's going to be some discussions at World Rugby level around what is actually allowed to happen in that market.

"Because, you know, [France's] population of 70 million without the major competition [rugby league] that we have and doesn't need to go to other markets to try and poach players.

"So it's a live discussion with World Rugby at the moment."

While Top 14 teams have long targeted the Pacific, their pursuit of Australian talent appears to be ramping up as the cashed-up clubs look to circumvent France's JIFF-qualification requirement.

And that should also spell alarm for the NRL, who could now increasingly find itself in a similar predicament to their 15-player rivals in Australia, just as it begins to ratify plans for an expanded 19-team competition.

Lemoto has been a junior rugby league star with Penrith, but shot onto the rugby scene in 2024 with a standout performance in the Australia under-18s' victory over New Zealand Schools last year, despite still being in Year 11.