Steve Borthwick bolsters England coaching staff for Argentina, USA tour

Steve Borthwick has added Lee Blackett and Byron McGuigan to England's coaching staff ahead of their summer tour of Argentina and the United States.

Blackett has worked wonders at Bath and transformed their attack, while McGuigan has impressed at Sale as defence coach. Blackett will step in to replace Richard Wigglesworth -- who is on duty with the British & Irish Lions -- while McGuigan will work alongside Joe El-Abd in charge of England's defence. Both moves are on an interim basis for the summer tour.

England face Argentina in La Plata on July 5 and then again in San Juan on July 12. They then face the USA Eagles in Washington D.C. on July 19.

Lee Blackett joined Bath's coaching staff in 2023.

"Lee and Byron will be excellent additions to our coaching group this summer," Borthwick said.

"England have traditionally travelled to Argentina when the British & Irish Lions play. It is a summer series that has always provided a fantastic opportunity for Premiership coaches to work in the Test environment. I am delighted that we are able to do just that once again.

"Lee and Byron both have a mindset and approach to their coaching that very much align with how we want to continue to play.

"Lee has a proven track record of developing teams that play smart and effective attacking rugby. Byron brings an energy and strong understanding of the game that underpins an aggressive defence."

The tour will also see Phil Morrow start his role as head of team performance having moved to England from Saracens.

