England will face Spain and France before the Women's Rugby World Cup. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

World Cup hosts England will play two warm-up matches against Spain and France in August before the tournament begins, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

The Six Nations champions and two-time World Cup winners will host Spain in Leicester on Aug. 2 and then travel to take on France in Mont-de-Marsan a week later.

Spain will appear at their first World Cup since 2017 after winning the WXV 3 tournament last year, while France will be aiming to reach their first final of the tournament having finished third on seven occasions.

England last won the World Cup in 2014 and have reached the final in all-but-one of the previous nine editions. The Red Roses will go in as strong favourites having won all 25 matches since losing the last final to New Zealand in 2022.

France pushed England hard in the recent Six Nations, with England clinching the Grand Slam on the final day in a thrilling 43-42 win over the French at Twickenham to claim championship victory for the seventh successive time.

The World Cup begins on Aug. 22 with England playing the United States in Sunderland. Samoa and Australia are with them in Pool A.