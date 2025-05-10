Open Extended Reactions

The Black Ferns have maintained their stranglehold over the Wallaroos to open the Pacific Four Series with a 38-12 victory over the hosts in Newcastle.

Doubles to winger Ayesha Leti-l'iga and exciting teenage fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee on debut, plus further five-pointers to prop Chryss Viliko and centre Sylvia Brunt earned New Zealand their 28th victory from 28 Tests against Australia.

But the Wallaroos will claim a morale win of sorts after dominating much of the second half at McDonald Jones Stadium and clearly narrowing the gap on the world champions.

Amy du Plessis makes a break for the Black Ferns. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

The Black Ferns thumped the Wallaroos 62-0 in Brisbane in their most recent encounter.

On Saturday, the Wallaroos briefly threatened a famous triumph after pulling the deficit back to 26-12 with 15 minutes remaining through deserved second-half tries to front-rowers Eva Karpani and Ashley Masters.

Jo Yapp's team were unfortunate to trail 26-0 at the break after officials missed a clear knock-on, before 18-year-old Sorenson-McGee's first try was awarded in the 38th minute.

Adding to the Wallaroos' frustration was a no-try ruling against Georgina Friedrichs after TV replays showed the classy centre had won the race to a brilliant chip kick from scrumhalf Tia Hinds to touch down.

Sevens star Hinds was superb running the show for the Wallaroos, while lock Kaitlan Leaney was enormous, controlling the lineout and Australia's effective rolling maul.

The tournament continues next Saturday, with the Wallaroos facing the USA in Canberra, and the Black Ferns up against second-ranked Canadians in Christchurch.