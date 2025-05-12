Ireland Caelan Doris out for 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

Open Extended Reactions

Caelan Dois could miss Ireland's November Tests. NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland captain Caelan Doris is set to be sidelined for up to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, club side Leinster said on Monday.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury in Leinster's European Rugby Champions Cup semifinal loss to Northampton Saints earlier this month.

Doris, who had been vying with Maro Itoje for the British & Irish Lions captaincy, was left out of Andy Farrell's 38-man squad to tour Australia.

"Caelan Doris had a procedure on Friday last week for a shoulder injury which will keep him out of action for between four to six months," Leinster said in a statement.

Doris will miss Ireland's tests against Georgia and Portugal in July and is doubtful for their November games against New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Africa.

