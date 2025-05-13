The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss reports that World Rugby is looking to stage its Nations Championship finals series in New York City in 2030. (1:02)

World Rugby is looking to shore up American interest for Rugby World Cup 2031, hatching a plan to take the final series of the Nations Championship to New York City in 2030.

World Rugby chairman, Australian Brett Robinson, revealed the thinking in Sydney on Monday, when the former Wallabies back-rower was in town to announce Nine Entertainment Co. broadcast partnership for the next three World Cups.

But it is the men's event in 2031 that is flickering both brightly and concerningly in the distance, with World Rugby desperate to crack into the lucrative American market, but also fully aware of just what it will take to make that happen.

Part of that is fostering dramatic improvement in the men's national team - which might yet include a team thrust into Super Rugby Pacific - but also taking the sport to the broader American market, which is largely unaware of the game's huge global profile.

Staging the final series of the Nations Championship, which will first be contested in 2026, would bring top-level rugby to one of the country's most iconic cities, and lay down a marker of what Americans could expect when 24 countries hit the States 12 months later.

"From my perspective, it's locking down a commitment to the US, I've just come from LA, just come from a meeting with the U.S. Federation, and we're going to take to council next week a recommitment to 31 and to 33 (women's World Cup), and how do we do that with the unions?," Robinson said when asked what would be front and centre on the agenda for the upcoming World Rugby council meeting.

"So how do we align the major nations taking product to the US ahead of the 31? How do we ensure that the Chicago All Blacks Test match (against Ireland) later this year is not just a one-off, but we build a program of events with all the major unions to raise the profile?

Can you imagine the Springboks facing off with England, or New Zealand and Ireland facing off in New York? David Rogers/Getty Images

"How do we work on a 2030 Nations Championship final series in New York where we're going to host the final?

"They're the sorts of conversations that we need to get into with the major unions in the next six months to galvanise our direction."

While the plan appears to be very much in its infancy, World Rugby would have a few different options in terms of stadia it could use for a New York City showpiece.

New Jersey's Metlife Stadium, the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, has capacity for 82,500 people, but is typically an astroturf surface. However, FIFA World Cup games will be played on grass at the venue in 2026, and while the dimensions could be a tad tight, the fact the NRL has taken games to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium the past two years shows how compromises can be made.

The other option would be the grass field at Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls, though that stadium, also in New Jersey, has a capacity of 25,000, making it a much smaller venue than Metlife Stadium.