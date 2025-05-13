England, Harlequins legend Danny Care to retire at end of season

Open Extended Reactions

Danny Care spent 19 years at Harlequins. Getty

Harlequins and England legend Danny Care has announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

Care, 38, won 101 caps for England at scrum-half, and played at Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins for 19 years. He steps away from the game as Harlequins' all-time leading appearance-maker in the professional era with 394 matches to his name. He joined the club from Leeds Tykes in 2006 and helped them to the Premiership title in 2012 and 2021, alongside the Challenge Cup in 2011.

With England, Care won three Six Nations titles (2011, 2016 and 2017) and helped guide them to the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup.

He steps away from the game as a much-loved player and will continue to work for Harlequins in an ambassadorial role alongside his media responsibilities.

"So, it's finally time" Care said. "Unfortunately, after 19 years of playing for this incredible club, I'm going to be retiring from rugby at the end of the season. I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting a lad from Leeds come down to this club and feel like home from day one.

"To all the fans. Thank you for everything you've given me and my family. As I said, you brought us into your hearts. You've sung my name louder than it's ever deserved. And I can't really put into words what representing this club and playing in front of you all has meant to me.

"To Charles and to Duncan, the owners of the club -- two magnificent people, who've given me this opportunity to play here, and have stuck by me all these years -- thank you both. I'd also like to thank all my amazing teammates, all the coaches, staff members who have been a part of my career. I will be supporting this club forever, and I'll always be a Quin."

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple, added: "It's hard to put into words the impact Danny has had on not just Harlequins Rugby Club, but the sport of Rugby Union as a whole. As he steps away from the professional game, he leaves behind an incredible legacy - close to 400 appearances for Harlequins and over a century of international caps for England is no small feat.

"Danny is a player and person who embodies the values of our club, and he's made a lasting mark both on the field and in our community in his 19 years at The Stoop."

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "Danny has been the heartbeat of every team he's played for, with his passion, skill, and energy lighting up stadiums wherever he went.

"He's given everything to rugby, and I congratulate him on a brilliant career. On behalf of the team, we wish him the best in the next chapter -- though knowing Danny, we'll soon hear his voice on our screens, bringing the same passion and personality he brought to the pitch."

