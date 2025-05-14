The ESPN Scrum Reset react to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's dubious hit on Noah Lolesio at the weekend, pondering whether his technique could come back to bite the Wallabies against the Lions. (1:47)

The Wallabies' build-up for the hugely anticipated British & Irish Lions series has been dealt a significant blow, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's Super Rugby season now almost certainly over due to a fractured jaw.

Suaalii was carted off Allianz Stadium last Friday night late in a medicab in the first half of the Waratahs' seven-point loss to the Crusaders, with early indications being that he had suffered only a concussion.

But the Waratahs on Wednesday confirmed their star recruit's diagnosis to be significantly worse, revealing he had suffered a small jaw fracture that means he is unlikely to wear sky blue again this year.

"Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii sustained a concussion last Friday night in the NSW Waratahs' Super Rugby Pacific game against the Queensland Reds which was managed by the match day medical team," a Waratahs statement read.

"He was monitored and has settled well from his concussion. However, over the ensuing days he developed soreness which has been subsequently investigated and has shown a small undisplaced fracture of the jaw.

"In consultation with specialists, it has been determined that a small operation to reinforce the area is the best path forward. This will result in a review after four weeks and return to play based on that review."

With the Waratahs currently eighth on the Super Rugby ladder, four points adrift of the sixth-placed Hurricanes, NSW are likely to need to win all three of their closing games to reach the playoffs.

Given they play the Crusaders at home on Friday, before travelling to Perth and then Auckland to battle the Force and Blues respectively, the odds of them reaching the finals are lengthening.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is tended to by medics after he was knocked out during the Waratahs' loss to the Crusaders Robbie Stephenson/Getty Images

"This is unfortunate for us and especially for Joseph. We wish him all the best in his recovery and return to full health," Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said.

"We will do all we can to facilitate his recovery in consultation with Rugby Australia to have him in the best shape possible for his availability for the Wallabies."

This will be Suaalii's second stint on the sidelines this season after he missed three games earlier in the year because of a foot injury. He had been in impressive form since his return, however, starring at fullback as his rugby re-education continued under McKellar's watchful eye.

While he has plenty of time to recover before the Wallabies face Fiji in Newcastle on July. 6, two weeks before the first Test against the Lions in Brisbane, the fact he is likely not to lace a boot between now and then will not be welcome news for Joe Schmidt.

The Wallabies coach only on Monday said that while he did not care whether Suaalii plays in the midfield, as he did on last year's spring tour, or at fullback, it was simply important that he continued to get time in the saddle.