Charlotte Caslick has opened her Wallaroos account in a 27-19 defeat of the USA, marred by a late red card for a head stamp.

Rugby sevens convert Caslick scored the host's first try in Canberra on Saturday and, finding plenty of ball, showed some new tricks with a couple of clever grubbers in traffic on the wing.

Eva Karpani scored once, back-rower Ashley Marsters found a double while Eagles forward Hope Rogers bagged a hat-trick as the home side overcame an early try to control the contest.

The match will be remembered for Eagles centre Alev Kelter's red card though, the former ice hockey and soccer player sent off for stamping rival centre Georgina Friedrichs in the final minutes.

An bronze medallist for the American sevens team in Paris last year, Kelter took a hit-up and then stamped repeatedly with her boot on Friedrichs' head, who was clinging to her other leg.

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron labelled it "thuggery" after viewing the replay and had no hesitation in delivering a straight red card to the three-time Olympian.

Aware of Caslick's ball-playing ability, Australia coach Jo Yapp said there was no long-term plans to keep the Olympic champion on the wing.

"It's no secret we lost two of our wingers ... if you watch Charlotte she's going to learn best by being on the field," Yapp said.

"We saw that in the first half today and she's been working incredibly hard and it was great to see."

The Wallaroos began their Test campaign with a big win in Fiji but Saturday night's victory was Australia's first in the Pacific Four competition after a loss to New Zealand last week.

They'll play Canada in Brisbane next Friday.