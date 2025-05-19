Six Nations: France, Ireland kick off 2026 tournament; England host Wales

Six Nations champions France will host Ireland in the opening fixture of the 2026 edition in February, with organisers confirming the tournament will kick off on a Thursday night.
England will host Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday Feb. 7. while Scotland travel to Italy on the same day.
The competition will start on a Thursday night for the first time ever to avoid clashing with the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan on the Friday night.
The tournament, featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, will be played from Feb. 5 to March 14.
The final round will be a 'Super Saturday' on March 14 with Ireland hosting Scotland, Italy meeting Wales and France welcoming England.
France claimed their seventh Six Nations trophy with a record-breaking 35-16 victory over Scotland in March, clinching the title for the first time since 2022.
Round four, the penultimate weekend, will have Ireland hosting Wales, England meeting Italy and Scotland locking horns with France.
Round 1
Thursday Feb. 5: France v Ireland
Saturday Feb. 7: Italy v Scotland, England v Wales
Round 2
Saturday Feb. 14: Ireland v Italy, Scotland v England
Sunday Feb. 15: Wales v France
Round 3
Saturday Feb. 21: England v Ireland, Wales v Scotland
Sunday Feb. 22: France v Italy
Round 4
Friday March 6: Ireland v Wales
Saturday March 7: Scotland v France, Italy v England
Round 5
Saturday March 14: Ireland v Scotland, Wales v Italy, France v England