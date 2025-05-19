Six Nations: France, Ireland kick off 2026 tournament; England host Wales

Open Extended Reactions

France will start their Six Nations title defence against Ireland. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Six Nations champions France will host Ireland in the opening fixture of the 2026 edition in February, with organisers confirming the tournament will kick off on a Thursday night.

England will host Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday Feb. 7. while Scotland travel to Italy on the same day.

The competition will start on a Thursday night for the first time ever to avoid clashing with the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan on the Friday night.

The tournament, featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, will be played from Feb. 5 to March 14.

The final round will be a 'Super Saturday' on March 14 with Ireland hosting Scotland, Italy meeting Wales and France welcoming England.

France claimed their seventh Six Nations trophy with a record-breaking 35-16 victory over Scotland in March, clinching the title for the first time since 2022.

Round four, the penultimate weekend, will have Ireland hosting Wales, England meeting Italy and Scotland locking horns with France.

Round 1

Thursday Feb. 5: France v Ireland

Saturday Feb. 7: Italy v Scotland, England v Wales

Round 2

Saturday Feb. 14: Ireland v Italy, Scotland v England

Sunday Feb. 15: Wales v France

Round 3

Saturday Feb. 21: England v Ireland, Wales v Scotland

Sunday Feb. 22: France v Italy

Round 4

Friday March 6: Ireland v Wales

Saturday March 7: Scotland v France, Italy v England

Round 5

Saturday March 14: Ireland v Scotland, Wales v Italy, France v England