          Six Nations: France, Ireland kick off 2026 tournament; England host Wales

          • Reuters
          May 19, 2025, 12:50 PM

          Six Nations champions France will host Ireland in the opening fixture of the 2026 edition in February, with organisers confirming the tournament will kick off on a Thursday night.

          England will host Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday Feb. 7. while Scotland travel to Italy on the same day.

          The competition will start on a Thursday night for the first time ever to avoid clashing with the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan on the Friday night.

          The tournament, featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, will be played from Feb. 5 to March 14.

          The final round will be a 'Super Saturday' on March 14 with Ireland hosting Scotland, Italy meeting Wales and France welcoming England.

          France claimed their seventh Six Nations trophy with a record-breaking 35-16 victory over Scotland in March, clinching the title for the first time since 2022.

          Round four, the penultimate weekend, will have Ireland hosting Wales, England meeting Italy and Scotland locking horns with France.

          Round 1

          Thursday Feb. 5: France v Ireland

          Saturday Feb. 7: Italy v Scotland, England v Wales

          Round 2

          Saturday Feb. 14: Ireland v Italy, Scotland v England

          Sunday Feb. 15: Wales v France

          Round 3

          Saturday Feb. 21: England v Ireland, Wales v Scotland

          Sunday Feb. 22: France v Italy

          Round 4

          Friday March 6: Ireland v Wales

          Saturday March 7: Scotland v France, Italy v England

          Round 5

          Saturday March 14: Ireland v Scotland, Wales v Italy, France v England