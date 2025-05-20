England rugby squad: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returns after shoulder surgery

Open Extended Reactions

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has taken a step forward to making his return to action after being included in England's latest training squad, while there is also a first call up for Rekeiti Ma'asi-White.

The 33-player squad does not include players from Bath or Northampton Saints, nor those selected for the British & Irish Lions.

The group meeting for the two-day training camp gives head coach Steve Borthwick the chance to look at some of the fringe players in the group ahead of their match against France XV on June 21 at Twickenham and then the summer tour of Argentina and the United States.

Feyi-Waboso is included after he underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the year that saw him ruled out of the Six Nations and miss out on Lions selection. But his inclusion is encouraging news, and offers him the chance to prove his fitness if a spot on the Lions tour opens up.

Sale Sharks' centre Ma'asi-White gets the nod as one of several new faces in the squad while the likes of Joe Batley, Richard Capstick, Arthur Clark, Emeka Ilione, Jack Kenningham, Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson, Joe Carpenter and Tobias Elliott also get a call up.

Immanuel Fey-Waboso had undergone shoulder surgery earlier this year. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

England's 33-player training squad

Forwards: Joe Batley, Fin Baxter, Richard Capstick, Arthur Clark, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Afolabi Fasogbon, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Emeka Ilione, Nick Isiekwe, Jack Kenningham, Gabriel Oghre, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Bevan Rodd, Tom Willis

Backs: Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson, Oscar Beard, Joe Carpenter, Tobias Elliott, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Rekeiti Ma'asi-White, Cadan Murley, Luke Northmore, Raffi Quirke, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet.

- British & Irish Lions fixtures for Australia tour

- WATCH: The moment Maro Itoje was named Lions captain

- British and Irish Lions squad announcement: How it happened