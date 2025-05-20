Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt to lead team for Japan tour

Open Extended Reactions

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt will continue in charge of Wales and take them on tour to Japan in July, the Wales Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Sherratt was acting coach for the last three games of this year's Six Nations as Wales sought a replacement for Warren Gatland, who departed in February amid a record-breaking run of losses.

Sherratt will have as his assistants for the Japan trip his Cardiff defence coach Gethin Jenkins, the Harlequins duo Danny Wilson (forwards) and Adam Jones (scrum), and Gloucester's Rhys Thomas.

Former Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny will be involved for the first time as the kicking coach.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to return and coach Wales again this summer," Sherratt said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It's an exciting prospect to go to Japan for two matches in July. We are all looking forward to getting into camp and starting preparations for our summer campaign."

Matt Sherratt will lead Wales for their tour to Japan. Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said they were grateful to Sherratt for staying on. He had previously said he did not want the job on a full-time basis.

"The impact and positive difference he made to the squad in a very short period of time during the Six Nations was welcomed," Tierney said.

"It was a tough campaign but we know we are in safe hands whilst we complete the final stages of our recruitment process for a new permanent head coach."

Wales will be looking to end a run of 17 successive losses when they take on Japan in Kitakyushu on July 5 and Kobe seven days later.

They named their travelling squad later on Tuesday, with six uncapped players included.

Cardiff captain Liam Belcher, Dragons prop Chris Coleman, Ospreys trio Garyn Phillips, Keelan Giles and Reuben Morgan-Williams, plus Scarlets back Macs Page are the fresh faces in the squad.

Wales' 33-man squad for Japan

Forwards: Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Garyn Phillips, Keiron Assiratti, Chris Coleman, Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (captain), Liam Belcher, Elliot Dee, Ben Carter, Teddy Williams, Freddie Thomas, James Ratti, Taine Plumtree, Aaron Wainwright, Alex Mann, Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Josh Macleod.

Backs: Kieran Hardy, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Rhodri Williams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Ben Thomas, Johnny Williams, Joe Roberts, Macs Page, Josh Adams, Tom Rogers, Blair Murray, Keelan Giles, Cameron Winnett.