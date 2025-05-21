Barrett, McKenzie, Mo'unga ... Love? Is Hurricanes star the All Blacks' long-term 10?

The ESPN Scrum Reset crew react to Ardie Savea's announcement as Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year, debating whether he is the game's best player full-stop. (1:00)

New Zealand rugby is not exactly flush with emerging playmakers demanding they are ready to assume the mantle. One candidate, though, is proving a promising prospect who could, in time, evolve into a future All Blacks first five-eighth.

Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and, when he returns from Japan next year, Richie Mo'unga will contest the All Blacks No. 10 jersey through to the 2027 World Cup. Beyond that juncture, though, the coveted backline director duties could be up for grabs.

Barrett is likely to cash in by finishing his career abroad after the World Cup. McKenzie has re-signed with NZ rugby through to 2029, but has a sabbatical clause in his contract, and Mo'unga's long term future is uncertain.

There is a pressing need, then, for the All Blacks to develop depth at first-five.

Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta has endured an injury disrupted campaign and been preferred at fullback over first-five for the All Blacks. By 2027 he could be ready to move on, too.

Josh Jacomb is one of the next cabs off the rank but while McKenzie remains at the Chiefs, his experience in the No. 10 saddle is limited which stunts his ability to kick on.

Goal kicking aside, Taha Kemara offered glimpses of promise before his season-ending injury for the Crusaders but the contender who could eventually seize the reins is Ruben Love.

It's more by accident than design, with injuries wiping out many of the Hurricanes playmakers this season, but after switching from fullback to first-five in the past month Love has handed the All Blacks selectors another dynamic to strongly consider.

In that stretch with Love assuming control the Hurricanes are unbeaten with three wins - against the Brumbies, Chiefs and Highlanders - from four and a disappointing draw with Western Force in Perth.

Ruben Love has shone for the Hurricanes since his switch to the No. 10 jersey Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Love is far from the finished product as a backline director but the 24-year-old has time on his side to mature into a genuine Test first-five.

With Barrett, McKenzie and Perofeta in New Zealand and Mo'unga expected to return home next year, there is no need to rush Love's development either.

Last year Love marked his Test debut by scoring two tries on the wing against Japan in Tokyo. While his dynamic attacking threat from fullback appeals, his future for the Hurricanes appears to be at first-five which should push his potential there for the All Blacks too.

"At the moment I'm happy bouncing between the two positions. I don't know where my rugby journey is going to take me position wise," Love said.

"In my head I want to be the best player in the world and with that 10 and 15 the positions are so similar. Learning more as a 10 is going to help me be a better fullback and vice versa. I love both. I grew up playing 10, finished high school playing 15, so I feel like I can do both just as good as anybody.

"I watched a lot of Beauden and DMac [McKenzie] in the All Blacks environment and how they talk to the boys around them, what they seek from coaches around how to structure their week. Thomas Ramos, Damian Willemse, they're up there with the best players in the world and they're able to do both roles so I've tried to emulate some of their skills and put them into my game.

Ruben Love runs the ball for the Hurricanes during their win over the Highlanders in Wellington, May 16, 2025 Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

"I'm a year older and after being in the All Blacks environment I really wanted to come back to the Hurricanes and be more of a leader and give the boys around me confidence.

"I feel like maturing as a player the last couple of years. I've seen how you can control a game by getting in early and getting touches versus playing the territory battle.

"If anyone is saying I'm just a ball runner they haven't been watching tape because my kicking game has been good this year. I know what the coaches want, I know what the players around me need, all I want to do this year is win ball games for the Hurricanes."

Despite multiple injury setbacks - almost a year out with a groin injury and then undergoing an ankle reconstruction at the end of 2024 that forced him to sit out the first four games of this season - Love is making up for lost time.

Aside from his talent Love's dedication and drive, after being closely mentored by TJ Perenara, suggests he will gradually improve.

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw underlines Love's professionalism and his burning desire for more each week.

"Those attributes, when you're a top-class professional, when you've got really good habits, when you understand the game tactically, that allows you to drive it and demand a lot of other people," Laidlaw said. "That's what we need in a 10. That's the exciting part.

"Whether he ends up playing 10 for the rest of his career or he continues to be like Damian McKenzie where he can play both really well I'm a bit unsure, but we've certainly enjoyed what he's done over the last month.

"At Super Rugby level and above the ability to control the tempo, see the space, have the skill set to put the ball there we've seen some really encouraging signs from Ruben. He's still got the electric speed his attacking threat opens up other options because he has to be defended well."

While fully invested in the Hurricanes push for the playoffs that continues against the Reds in Brisbane this weekend, Loves makes no secret of his intent to cement his status as a long term All Black.

"I've never been one to get to the top of the mountain and admire the view. I've always believed it's not what I've done it's what I'm doing. It was special for my friends and family to have that time when I came home from the northern tour to talk about how far the journey has gone but I don't want to stop and be a one-Test All Black I want to play as many games as I can and keep making my family proud.

"I've just re-signed for four more years. It's always been a dream to be an All Black so I'll keep pushing hard. I want to make sure I'm being the best role model I can be for my family and the kids in Wellington and Palmerston North communities."

Whether that comes at 10 or 15, Love is progressing to become a highly valued playmaker for the All Blacks.