The Wallabies have squared away yet another key signing for the run to the Rugby World Cup, with Western Force playmaker Ben Donaldson inking a two-year extension.

Donaldson will remain in Perth through 2027, likely setting up a showdown with Queensland Reds fly-half Tom Lynagh for the right to wear the No. 10 jersey at the global showpiece in Australia in two years' time.

With Noah Lolesio heading overseas later this year, Donaldson's retention is a key piece of business by Rugby Australia and the Force, who face the Waratahs in Perth this weekend.

Donaldson is in his second season in the west after departing the Waratahs at the end of 2023, where he finished the World Cup as Eddie Jones' central playmaker. But the landscape has shifted significantly since then with Carter Gordon in the NRL and Lolesio off to Japan, and Donaldson, who started just two Tests in 2024 under Joe Schmidt, will now look to press his claims on a more permanent basis.

"I've been here two years now and loved my time in WA. We've got a great group of boys at the Force with the core having signed on for several more years which is exciting about where we can go as a group," Donaldson said.

"I'm delighted to be staying in Australian rugby with the Lions Tour later year as well as a Bledisloe Cup here in Perth. There's obviously also the lure of the home 2027 World Cup, which is extremely motivating.

"I've been part of the Wallabies squad in recent times and it's a strong group with a good coaching unit, so hopefully I continue to be part of that moving forward with those big games and events to come."

Ben Donaldson has committed his future to Australian rugby through 2027 Phil Walter/Getty Images

Donaldson's extension comes after another key Force player, back-rower Carlo Tizzano, also inked a two-year deal to stay in his home city. Tizzano deputized for Fraser McReight in the Wallabies No. 7 jersey last year on multiple occasions, impressing with his defence, in particular, during the Rugby Championship.

The re-signings also follow those of outside backs Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright respectively, who inked new two and three-year deals with the Reds and Brumbies, and Rugby Australia, respectively.

Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon also put pen to paper on a new two-year deal recently, the spate of re-signings coming after the Wallabies' coaching succession plan was at last finalized earlier this month.

Donaldson is expected to join all those who have re-signed in an extended Wallabies squad that will prepare for the Test against Fiji, two weeks out from the first Test with the British & Irish Lions, when it is named after the last Australian team exits Super Rugby Pacific.

"Ben is a good young player and a strong example of the Australian rugby pathways system at work," RA director of performance Peter Horne said.

"He's earned good experience at both Super Rugby Pacific and Test level in recent years and we're looking forward to watching him continue to work hard and develop his game."