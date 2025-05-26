The ESPN Scrum Reset team hit out at Rugby Australia's lack of promotion for the AUNZ Invitational team that will face the Lions, with the squad still to unveil a single player. (2:04)

The grand old man of Australian rugby, James Slipper will play on with the Brumbies in 2026 after inking a one-year extension to remain in the national capital.

Slipper, 35, will return to Canberra next year to contest his eighth season with the two-time champions, after making his Super Rugby debut for the Reds way back in 2010.

The veteran Wallabies prop is poised to become just the second Australian to face the British & Irish Lions in two separate series, in July, having been a part of the squad that lost 2-1 in 2013.

James O'Connor, who is enjoying a similar late career renaissance, could yet join him in that endeavour, but it is Slipper who could set a new mark for the Super Rugby games record, currently held by former Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett [202].

Slipper sits on 195 Super Rugby appearances ahead of this weekend's clash, coincidentally against the Crusaders, and will add at least one more game beyond that, providing he stays fit, with the Brumbies already having secured a finals berth.

"When there was an option on the table of playing another season for the Brumbies, I couldn't say no," Slipper said via a Brumbies' media release.

"I'm extremely grateful to the club for providing me with the opportunity back in 2018 and I want to continue to repay the faith that's been shown in me.

"I love representing this club and being a part of this group. It's an incredible place to play footy and I enjoy living in Canberra.

James Slipper will return to Canberra in 2026 for another Super Rugby season Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"My body is still good and I feel the fittest that I have done in a long time. I feel like I am still playing at a high level and contributing to the team. As long as I can do that, I will keep giving my all for the Brumbies."

While Slipper will play on with the Brumbies, he is yet to indicate whether he would also continue his Test career with the Wallabies.

Already the most capped Wallaby of all time, having surpassed George Gregan last year, the 143-Test veteran had previously suggested the Lions series might prove his international swansong.

But given Australia's relatively thin cast of loosehead props, and Slipper's ability to play on both sides of the scrum, he could yet move past the 150-cap mark if he continues to the Rugby Championship and beyond.

"Slipps is the ultimate professional, with an incredible work ethic. He is a world-class player who continues to deliver for us season after season," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said.

"He has taken his form to another level this campaign, he has been outstanding. His set-piece, defence, carrying and leadership have proved important for the team.

"The experience he brings to the forward pack cannot be understated, mentoring young players in the group who regularly ask for his advice.

"We're delighted that he has decided to prolong his career in Canberra with the Brumbies."