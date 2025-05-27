Ex-Wales coach Warren Gatland takes up role in Uruguay

Open Extended Reactions

Warren Gatland has joined Uruguayan club side Penarol. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Wales coach Warren Gatland has joined Uruguayan club side Penarol as an adviser for the rest of the season.

Gatland left his second-stint in charge of Wales in February following 14 straight Test defeats.

The New Zealander has now joined Penarol for the Super Rugby Americas playoffs.

"The legendary New Zealand coach joins Penarol as an advisor to [head coach] Ivo Dugonjic and the entire Penarol staff to put all his knowledge to work for the team," the club said on social media.

Penarol make up the majority of the Uruguay national side, which is aiming to reach the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.