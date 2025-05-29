Open Extended Reactions

New Zealand Rugby and All Blacks star Ardie Savea have both issued warnings over the viral "run-it-straight" craze following the death of a teenager, though the Moana Pasifika skipper admitted he himself had participated in something similar during his youth.

NZR on Thursday released a statement following the death of 19-year-old Ryan Satterthwaite, the governing body warning of the dangers of participating in the game, which has been brought into the mainstream by RUNIT and Run it Straight start-up leagues.

"We urge people not to take part in Run It Straight games or competitions as they carry significant risk of serious injury," the statement read.

"Those wanting to play contact sports should register for a school or club team and learn in a controlled and safe environment how to tackle safely and the art of evasion," the statement said.

As the name suggests, the contest pits two competitors against one another, one running the ball and the other defending, over a 20-metre field. The idea, simply, is to put on a big hit or, in the case of the ball-carrier, not be the victim of a big hit.

Competitions have been held in both Australia and New Zealand in recent months, leading to widespread criticism of such events because of the risk of concussion or brain-related injuries. The tragic death of teenager Satterthwaite, who was not participating in one of the organized tournaments but instead joined in a game at a 21st birthday party, has only put it further into the spotlight.

At Moana Pasifika training on Thursday, Savea, who has already taken out the Super Rugby Player of the Year award on account of a superb individual season that has the franchise on the cusp of its first finals appearance, was asked about "run it straight".

"(My message) first and foremost is condolences to the young brother that passed away and his family. It's never nice hearing that, obviously," Savea said.

"I just obviously don't want anyone getting hurt and losing lives. I'm just encouraging everyone to be safe and condolences to our brother and his family."

While Savea implored anyone considering participating in games like RUNIT do so as safely as possible, he also acknowledged that he and older brother Julian had contested similar games growing up.

Ardie Savea has urged anyone contesting a 'run-it-straight' style game to do so as safely as is possible Dave Rowland/Getty Images

"It's a tough one," Ardie Savea said. "I don't know the precautions they take in terms of the head side of things and you can see the other side and understand why they're doing it and whatnot.

"It's hard because it's kind of made me the rugby player I am - I used to do run it straights in the backyard with Bus (brother Julian Savea) - so you kind of see both sides.

"It's really hard to say, but I'd just encourage people to be safe."

Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga also offered his condolences to Satterthwaite's family, and joined with Savea in acknowledging the circumstances that might lead someone to take up the pursuit.

"I just see they are predominantly our people - Māori and Pacific Islanders - who are just trying to get ahead in life," Umaga said.

"My situation is different to theirs, so it's hard to judge in terms of why they do it," Umaga said.

"I can see why they do it - because it could give them a stepping stone into making a better life for them and their families.

"I can see why they're doing it, but it is just about making sure that they keep themselves safe."