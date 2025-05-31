Owen Farrell could return to Saracens as injury cover - boss

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell explains why he's excluded Owen Farrell from the touring squad of Australia. (2:15)

Owen Farrell could return to Saracens next season as injury cover, director of rugby Mark McCall said on Saturday.

Farrell, who spent 16 years at Saracens before joining Racing 92 in January 2024, is reportedly looking to return to England after an injury-hit debut season in France's Top 14.

"We think we're a bit vulnerable at 10," McCall said, with fly-half and centre Alex Lozowski out until Christmas with an Achilles injury and veteran Alex Goode retired.

"The way the process works is you compile a list of people you think might be suitable.

"Owen wasn't on the list because he's under contract with Racing, but there are some noises that Racing might be prepared to look at that and he might be prepared to look at that as well.

"A couple of things have to happen. One, Racing have to let him go and they've got to let him go for a price which a club is willing to pay. And secondly he's got to accept a salary which is less than he's on.

"If Owen comes on to the list, he looks like a pretty good option on the list because of the value for money that he would bring."

Owen Farrell has struggled with a groin injury in his debut season at Racing 92. Franco Arland/Getty Images

He added: "It's not just about having talent, it's about being able to think properly on the field. Owen's obviously one of the best at that.

"Owen and Louis Johnson in particular have a very strong relationship already. They talk every month at least.

"Owen's so willing to share his knowledge and his experience with younger players. For our young talents who are developing, it could be a great thing to have him there."

Farrell was not included in the British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia this summer, although head coach Andy Farrell, who is his father, has not ruled out taking him.

