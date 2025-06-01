Larkham shows Australian rugby the way in wake of Doleman howler

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to off-field review, where we'll wrap up the Super Rugby Pacific round in hopefully quicker time than it takes the TMO to rule on foul play!

LARKHAM'S REF TAKE WAS ADMIRABLE, AS AUSSIES NEED TO LOOK INWARDS TOO

The Brumbies were kicking themselves after letting second spot on the ladder slip at home to the Crusaders on Friday night. The 33-31 defeat ensures the Kiwis will have homeground advantage two weeks running in the playoffs, if they beat the Reds next weekend of course, potentially setting up a rematch with the ACT, but this time in Christchurch. The Brumbies must first get past the Hurricanes, who beat them in Canberra a few weeks back, too. But the result at GIO Stadium could have been different had referee James Doleman not produced an absolute howler when, in the lead-up to the try that put the visitors back in front, he deemed a clear-cut knock-on from Crusaders winger Sevu Reece had gone backwards. Nor did the TMO step in; or at least if he did, either the broadcast did not replay the exchange or Doleman simply stood by his original call that it had come off Reece's foot. Assistant referee Fraser Hannon also did not intervene, despite having a clear line of sight to the incident. Moments later, the Crusaders scored in the corner through hooker George Bell after they rolled a maul from a five-metre lineout, the hooker peeling off down the blindside to score.

Social media was rife with Australian anger post-match, with fans adamant Doleman's error had cost the Brumbies the result, despite the home side winning the ball from the ensuing kick-off and getting to within metres of the line before a Corey Toole knock-on. But coach Stephen Larkham took a diplomatic, and far classier, line of summation, insisting that the Brumbies' slip to third spot was not solely because of Doleman's error, pointing to defeats earlier in the season, so too a poor first half when, after scoring early, they were outplayed. It was refreshingly honest take from an experienced coach, one who knew his side had too easily given up the first-half advantage, just as the Reds had done a week earlier against the Hurricanes. If Australian teams are to improve their ladder position by the end of the regular season, these are the games they have to win; conceding soft tries through a lack of line speed, poor discipline or a failure of execution only makes that tougher. Larkham's response to the error was admirable and the quicker he is able to move his team on from it the better.

James Doleman missed a blatant knock-on in the Brumbies' narrow loss to the Crusaders on Friday night Mark Nolan/Getty Images

ANDERSON WOULDN'T LOOK OUT OF PLACE IN A WALLABIES JERSEY

There have been many former Melbourne Rebels players kick on at other franchises this season, but few have been as impressive as Reds winger captain Lachie Anderson. The former Australia sevens captain etched his name into Queensland rugby history on Saturday night as he scored four first-half tries in the Reds' rout of the Drua. But this was no one-off performance, Anderson has been one of the most consistent performers for the Reds all year. He is by no means a flashy winger, but a player whose worst game is not too far from his best; he does the little things well, steeled by many years on the sevens circuit when the smallest of errors can have big ramifications. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt isn't short on outside back options, despite a couple of injuries, but Anderson has surely put his name in the selection conversation at the very least. With Schmidt to wait until the last Australian team exits Super Rugby before naming his team, a big performance from Anderson in Christchurch on Saturday could go a long way to forcing the Kiwi's hand.

MCKELLAR FACES FURTHER CARNAGE AT THE WARATAHS YET

The Waratahs' season ended in a typically limp Auckland performance on Saturday afternoon, NSW suffering a record Eden Park defeat in losing 46-6 as the Blues snuck into sixth spot and ensured their title defence lasts at least one more week. While the Waratahs managed four more wins this season than last, six in total, their efforts away from home were dismal, last week's Super-point win over the Force the exception. In Auckland, they barely fired an attacking shot at the Blues, and confusingly kicked away whatever decent field position and possession they did get. A season that began with an inspiring last-gasp win over the Highlanders, was ended in little more than a whimper by the Blues.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar has a mountain of problems to confront as soon as he gets to work on Monday. Gone for next year are star forwards Langi Gleeson and Angus Bell, and Taniela Tupou could yet join them - just how much of a loss that is though is debatable - while the No. 10 picture is seemingly as muddied as ever. Meanwhile, star recruit Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii finished this season on the sidelines, the toll of a heavy workload in his professional career perhaps already showing at just age 22. McKellar was never going to work miracles in year one, and the fact his team were still alive going into the final round is an improvement. But he faces some monumental challenges in 2026, where supporters and critics alike will not be so forgiving.

FIRST SEASON A RESOUNDING SUCCESS, BUT YOU COULD HAVE PICKED THE SIX FINALISTS

While only one final-round game delivered the late drama Super Rugby Pacific officials will have been hoping for, it did little to diminish what was easily the best regular season on record. Moana Pasifika's rise and the general improvement of Australia's four franchises, despite the Waratahs and Force tailing off towards the end of the year, resulted in multiple upsets throughout the year and a situation where few outcomes felt like they were predictable before the opening whistle. All that is hugely positive and encouraging for the future, but there is no hiding from the fact that the six finalists, for most supporters, will have been easily predictable at the start of the season. The only real surprise was that the Blues took so long to get going and, even then, looked like a shadow of the team that lifted the trophy last year. And worryingly for 2026 it's hard to see how any of the five teams who missed the playoffs, Pasifika aside, can make the significant adjustments they need to change the playoff order off next year.

SAVEA'S DEPARTURE MAY HAVE BEEN A BLESSING FOR THE HURRICANES

The Hurricanes could well be the smokies for this year's final series, they will certainly fancy their chances of knocking off the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night, having done just that a few weeks ago already. They were far too good against Moana Pasifika on Saturday, exacting revenge on their neighbours to the north for the defeat they suffered in Albany earlier in the season. Saturday's game was also Ardie Savea's first back in Wellington since his departure, first to Japan and then to Pasifika, at the end of 2023. Speaking after the crushing 64-12 triumph, Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw acknowledged Savea's outstanding contribution to the franchise, but also said that his departure may have been a blessing in disguise, too.

"Ardie did play for the Hurricanes for 10 years. Julian - 10 years. They played close to 300 games between them. They're Hurricanes legends. Yeah, they're playing for Moana now, but we're really proud of Ardie and the way he's played," Laidlaw said.

"Maybe it was the right thing for everybody, Ardie going up to Moana. They've been successful, he's played probably his best Super Rugby season in a long time and we've got Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, Devan Flanders and so on, and we might have had to lose a couple of those players.

"Maybe it's just a win all around. We get 20,000 here and make some money off the gate. Everything happens for a reason."