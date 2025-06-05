Open Extended Reactions

Leigh Halfpenny is returning to the Welsh national team as a skills coach. CameraSport via Getty Images

Wales legend Leigh Halfpenny will be a part of the country's coaching staff for their two-Test tour of Japan this summer, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.

The former fullback, who has been capped 101 times by his country and sits third on the all-time Wales point-scoring list, will join interim head coach Matt Sheratt's backroom team as a skills coach.

"To be asked to work with the men's national squad this summer is a huge honour and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity," Halfpenny said in a statement. "I really enjoyed my experience coaching with the under-20s a few years ago and I'm looking forward to continuing my development in this area over the next few weeks."

Halfpenny replaces the long-serving Neil Jenkins as skills coach and spoke highly of his predecessor.

"He's one of the best that there has ever been and I've been privileged to have learnt so much from him and I hope I can take that knowledge forward into this role."

Halfpenny joins a side looking to end a run of 17 successive Test losses and whose last Test victory came in October 2023.

Wales begin their two-Test tour of Japan on July 5.

