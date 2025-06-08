Open Extended Reactions

New Zealand chief executive Mark Robinson has announced he will be stepping down from his role at the end of the 2025 season.

Appointed in 2019, Robinson officially took on the position in 2020 and has seen through six tumultuous years with NZR, including leading the sporting body through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson said it had been a privilege to lead as CEO following his time working on the board and prior to that his time representing the All Blacks.

"My family have been based in Australia for the last few months with all three of my children studying there. My wife is already there supporting them and, ultimately, I will be joining them early next year.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"The past six years have been a period of rapid change, or unprecedented challenges through the pandemic, and significant evolution across commercial, competitions and structures. I will reflect on that as I get closer to stepping away, but I firmly believe the foundations of our organisation are extremely strong and the game is well-placed for the future."

NZR Chair David Kirk thanked Robinson for his contribution.

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to recognise Mark for his great service to NZR and the sport. He has led with a passion for rugby and we thank him for his commitment over the past six years.

"Mark has driven significant change, both in New Zealand and internationally, and the Board believes the organisation is well-placed to capitalise on this. Of note was his leadership through a global pandemic that saw the game deal with an unprecedented crisis.

"We also understand Mark's desire to relocate to Australia where his family are now all living. He will go with our best wishes when he moves there at the end of this year. Mark will continue to lead for the remainder of the year as we conclude key projects, and the Board will now commence recruitment for the new role."