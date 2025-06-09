Injured Zander Fagerson out of British & Irish Lions squad, Finlay Bealham in

Open Extended Reactions

Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Scotland tight-head prop Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia with a calf injury.

Fagerson's injury has seen the Lions add Ireland prop Finlay Bealham to the squad. Fagerson has been injured since mid-April and has failed to recover in time.

The Lions' front-row resources could be further depleted in the coming days with reports in Ireland suggesting fellow tight-head Tadhg Furlong is also struggling to be fit in time to tour.

Meanwhile, the Lions have added England duo Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour to the group for their training camp in Portugal.

The paid haven't been added to the touring squad, but instead will help the Lions prepare for their match against Argentina on June 20. The Lions will be without players from Bath, Leicester and Leinster for the match as they are still on domestic duty.

"It's tough on Zander to miss out so close to the Tour, but now Finlay gets an opportunity to come in and add to the group," Lions coach Andy Farrell said. "This is unfortunately part and parcel of the game, so we always have to be prepared for that.

"But it's great to finally be at the stage where we can get onto the training ground and get to work with these players.

"Portugal will be really important for us as we look to get our house in order with only a few training sessions before we take on Argentina in the 1888 Cup in Dublin."