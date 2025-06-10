Open Extended Reactions

Billy Boston is set to receive a knighthood this week. Getty

Billy Boston is set to become the first-ever rugby league player to receive a knighthood, per British Media reports.

The 90-year-old is set to receive the knighthood as part of the King Charles' birthday honours.

Boston was a trailblazer for Black athletes in Britain, and made over 450 appearances for Wigan between 1953 and 1988.

He also represented Great Britain 31 times, and was part of the team that won the 1960 Rugby League World Cup.

Manchester United legend David Beckham is also set to receive a knighthood as part of the King's birthday honours this year.