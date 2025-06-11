Henry Arundell called up by England after Top 14 stint finishes

Open Extended Reactions

Henry Arundell has been called up to the England squad again. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

England have called up Bath-bound winger Henry Arundell ahead of the summer internationals.

Arundell joins the England training squad having played last season in the Top 14 with Racing 92.

The RFU's policy is to not pick players based overseas for the England national team, but Arundell's time at Racing 92 has finished, and he has signed a deal with Bath ahead of the 2025-26 season.

With Arundell, 22, now available again for England selection, Steve Borthwick has wasted no time in drafting in the winger.

Arundell has 10 caps for England and seven tries -- a haul which included five against Chile in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He grew up playing his rugby at London Irish and joined Racing 92 in 2023 when the Exiles went into administration. Having played two seasons in the Top 14, he joins the Gallagher Premiership finalists ahead of next season.

Arundell joins the training group ahead of their match with a France XV on June 21. England then travel to Argentina for two Tests before facing the USA in Washington D.C.

