Owen Farrell to return to Saracens on five-year deal - sources

Owen Farrell will return to Saracens this summer on a five-year deal, sources have told ESPN.

Farrell, 33, left Saracens at the end of the 2023-24 season to take up a two-year contract with Racing 92. But he leaves the Top 14 side after just one season, and will return to his boyhood club Saracens.

Sources have told ESPN Farrell has signed a five-year deal with Saracens in a player-coach role. Saracens have had to pay Racing 92 compensation to complete the deal.

The move means Farrell is eligible again to play for England if he decides to make himself available again. Farrell is England men's all-time record points scorer but decided to step away from international duty after the 2023 World Cup to prioritise his and his family's wellbeing.

The move back to the Premiership comes after a difficult year in France. Racing 92 underperformed in the Top 14 and Farrell was also injured for parts of the season, struggling with a groin injury. But with Alex Lozowski injured, Saracens have moved to bolster their resources at fly-half and inside centre with Farrell returning.

Farrell's time at Saracens was hugely successful. He made his debut for them aged 17 and helped lead them to six Premiership titles and three European Cups.

