United Rugby Championship final: Leinster outclass Bulls to win ninth title

Three early tries helped Irish side Leinster to a comprehensive 32-7 victory over South Africa's Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in Dublin on Saturday and a record-extending ninth title.

The hosts were clinical with their early burst as the rain poured down, with No. 8 Jack Conan, centre Jordie Barrett and flanker Josh van der Flier crossing the line, before Fintan Gunne's late try finished off an outstanding display.

The Pretoria-based Bulls have now lost three of the last four URC finals in another major disappointment, even if they were underdogs against a team packed with players in the British & Irish Lions squad travelling to Australia this month.

Leinster earned a well-deserved victory over the Bulls at Croke Park. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Hooker Akker van der Merwe scored the visitors' only try as Leinster made up in part for their recent shock home semi-final defeat by Northampton Saints in the European Champions Cup.

The wining margin was the biggest in a final in the competition's history.

"It is a bit of relief, it has been a long time coming to actually win something. Credit to everyone who has put in the work in the last few years," Leinster captain Conan said.

"I'm glad we showed up and performed, and silenced a few critics."

Conan, who also scored tries in the 2018 and 2021 finals, barged his way over from close range to give his side the perfect start.

Scrumhalf Luke McGrath, a late replacement for Jamison Gibson-Park, provided a chip over the Bulls backline and Barrett, in his final appearance before returning to New Zealand, crossed to score.

The Bulls looked shell-shocked, but it got worse for them as Van der Flier capitalised on a Leinster driving maul and fell over the tryline to bag his side's third try.

The visitors spent much of the next 15 minutes in the Leinster 22, but the home side's excellent defensive wall meant they had nothing to show for it with the score 19-0 at halftime.

Fly-half Sam Prendergast added a penalty early in the second period to extend Leinster's advantage, but the Bulls finally got on the scoreboard after 50 minutes when Van der Merwe muscled his way over the tryline.

Leinster regained possession and territory in the next phase, however, and Prendergast extended their lead with a penalty, before replacement Gunne dotted down.

"Credit to them, to be fair that first 40 minutes we were under the pump," Bulls coach Jake White said. "One thing Leinster do well is they don't let you chase the game, they are clinical once they get ahead."

