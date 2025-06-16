Teams don't often back coaches -- the Crusaders bucked the trend and have reaped the benefits

Welcome to off-field review, where we'll wrap up the Super Rugby Pacific round in hopefully quicker time than it takes the TMO to rule on foul play!
CRUSADERS VINDICATED WITH PENNEY DECISION
The Crusaders faced what was probably the toughest decision in the franchise's history last season, that being whether to sack coach Rob Penney or give him the chance to bounce back from a miserable 2024. Given their incredibly high standards, it was expected the Crusaders would not tolerate Penney's undeniable failure and would show him the door; instead, the club backed its coach to turn things around, and 12 months later they will host the final. Too often in sport, coaches are shown the door earlier than they deserve, clubs of all kinds unable to consider the myriad factors that can send a team plunging to unwanted depths. But the Crusaders bucked the trend, and will this week reap the on- and off-field benefits of hosting the final game of the season. The best news for the Crusaders' fans? Their team has never lost a playoff game at home in 31 matches.
THE MOMENT THAT BURNED THE BRUMBIES
ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific season ended in familiar fashion on Saturday, in a semifinal defeat across the ditch in New Zealand. The 37-17 loss was their fourth straight at the final four and leaves them cursing a couple of results from earlier in the year. More on that shortly, but the moment that really cost them came early in the second half, just after the Brumbies had closed the gap to only two points. After Corey Toole's second five-pointer, Brumbies scrum-half Ryan Lonergan had his box kick charged down by Tupou Vaa'i and although the visitors were able to scramble back possession, Tom Wright's hurried clearance allowed the Chiefs to go immediately onto the attack. When Emoni Narawa crossed for his second try only a few phases later, the momentum the Brumbies had briefly pried away from the Chiefs was gone. From there, the minor premiers were never headed as fly-half Damian McKenzie added two more penalties, before a late Josh Jacomb try blew the margin out to an unflattering 20 points for the Brumbies. Had the Brumbies been able to steady after Toole's second try, having already conceded two crucial penalties after the winger's first before halftime, then who knows what might have happened. But they struggled exiting for much of the match, and the charged-down clearance proved the beginning of the end.
LOLESIO'S BRUMBIES JOURNEY ENDS IN A HEAD KNOCK
While the loss of Noah Lolesio early in Saturday's semifinal was a blow for the Brumbies, his replacement Jack Debreczeni did an admirable job in deputising at fly-half. Lolesio departed the action after just 11 minutes, after collecting a stray arm from Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho. The incident wasn't replayed on the broadcast, nor was there any indication that the collision had been checked by the Television Match Official, raising questions as to why, when Lolesio had been ruled out with concussion, a review hadn't taken place. Regardless, Lolesio's 11-minute appearance was the final act in his six-year Super Rugby career, with the playmaker having committed his immediate future to Japanese rugby on a one-plus-one deal. Lolesio, in an interview with Stan Sport, gave little away as to whether his departure would be for one season or two, or what his career might hold beyond that. But hopefully it brings him back to Australian rugby, potentially for the run for the 2031 World Cup. Lolesio would be just a couple of months short of his 31st birthday by then, potentially a far more complete and experienced player than the one who is flying Australia in 2025.
DOLEMAN MISSED ANOTHER ONE, BUT THE BLUES HAVE ONLY THEMSELVES TO BLAME
For more than a just few passing minutes in Christchurch, it looked like the Blues could be headed back to the final game of the season for the third straight year. They made the ideal start against the Crusaders, opening up a 14-0 lead, before the hosts levelled the scores and then went to the front at 21-14. But just when it looked like the Crusaders were home, the Blues rumbled their way inside the 22, strung more than 30 phases together, and appeared set to do what they had done a week earlier in Hamilton, simply wear down their opponents from relentless short carries close to the line. But with conditions deteriorating, a loose ball was squeezed out of a ruck, with Crusaders back-rower Christian Lio-Willie throwing himself onto it and winning possession for his team, from which they cleared to end the game and book their place in the final. Immediately social media was flooded with howls of complaint that referee James Doleman should have penalised Lio-Willie for diving on the ball, as the law states that when it is within one metre of a ruck, players must remain on their feet to pick it up and can not simply dive on it. That is correct and Doleman could have so easily penalised the Blues. But the visitors really only had themselves to blame, having had two players yellow-carded while also conceding 16 penalties to the visitors nine. Those numbers will do little to appease Blues fans, but the truth of the matter is they were fortunate to be in the playoffs as it was already, having finished the regular season with a 6-8 record.
D-MAC REDEEMS HIMSELF WITH STUNNING TRY-SAVER
While the Chiefs had command of their semifinal midway through the second half, had Tom Wright's miracle kick-off catch-and-sprint to the line have finished in a five-pointer the Brumbies could well have launched a spirited comeback. But the fullback was denied by a stunning piece of defensive brilliance from Damian McKenzie, who was able to slide his right arm under Wright, and deny the Brumbies flyer from grounding the ball in the corner. The play capped a superb outing for the No. 10 and may yet prove to be the performance that earns him the All Blacks No. 10 jersey for the series with France. However, what was seemingly forgotten in the midst of McKenzie's stunning play, was the fly-half's embarrassing miss on Brumbies winger Corey Toole in the first half. Toole is no Jonah Lomu-style winger, he is perhaps the antithesis of the great man, so the fact he was able to bump off McKenzie did not reflect well on the Chiefs playmaker. Fortunately for McKenzie, all anyone wanted to talk about post-match was his effort to deny Wright.