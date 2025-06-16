Owen Farrell returns to Saracens on two-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

Owen Farrell has returned to Saracens after a year playing for Racing 92 in France, the club announced on Monday.

ESPN reported on Friday that Farrell was set to return on a player-coach role with his boyhood club where won six Premiership titles and three European Cups.

Saracens have paid a fee to Racing 92 in the region of €200,000, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Farrell, 33, left Saracens at the end of the 2023-24 season to take up a two-year contract with Racing 92. But he leaves the Top 14 side after just one season, and will return to his boyhood club Saracens.

"Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously," Farrell said. "Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can't wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season."

Farrell is now eligible to play for England again should he wish to do so -- he stepped away from international duty after the 2023 World Cup to prioritise his and his family's wellbeing.

He was available to be called up for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia this summer but was not selected by head coach Andy Farrell, who is his father.

The move back to the Premiership comes after a difficult year in France. Racing 92 underperformed in the Top 14 and Farrell was also injured for parts of the season, struggling with a groin injury. But with Alex Lozowski injured, Saracens have moved to bolster their resources at fly-half and inside centre with Farrell returning.

"Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said. "He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed."

