Jack van Poortvliet has been called up by the British & Irish Lions ahead of their match with Argentina on Friday in Dublin.

Van Poortvliet, 24, adds scrum-half cover as the tourists prepare for their warm-up match later this week. The Leicester No.9 was on club duty in the Gallagher Premiership final and was part of England's squad for their match with a France XV on Sunday, he will now join Andy Farrell's side in Ireland..

The three scrum-halves currently in the squad are Jamison Gibson-Park, Alex Mitchell and Tomos Williams. The Lions say Van Poortvliet joins as "cover" for the match with Argentina, just a day after they said they had a fully fit squad for Friday's game.

Van Poortvliet has 15 England caps and made his Test debut in 2022.