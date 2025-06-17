        <
          Jack van Poortvliet called up by British & Irish Lions ahead of Argentina game

          • Tom HamiltonJun 17, 2025, 07:38 AM
          Jack van Poortvliet has been called up by the British & Irish Lions ahead of their match with Argentina on Friday in Dublin.

          Van Poortvliet, 24, adds scrum-half cover as the tourists prepare for their warm-up match later this week. The Leicester No.9 was on club duty in the Gallagher Premiership final and was part of England's squad for their match with a France XV on Sunday, he will now join Andy Farrell's side in Ireland..

          The three scrum-halves currently in the squad are Jamison Gibson-Park, Alex Mitchell and Tomos Williams. The Lions say Van Poortvliet joins as "cover" for the match with Argentina, just a day after they said they had a fully fit squad for Friday's game.

          Van Poortvliet has 15 England caps and made his Test debut in 2022.