All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will skip Super Rugby with Moana Pasifika next year and take a sabbatical in Japan at the Kobe Steelers club, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Tuesday.

The former World Rugby Player of the Year, who spent the 2024 Japanese season with the Steelers, will be available for test duty until the end of the November internationals and return in time for the 2026 mid-year tests.

The news will come as a blow to Moana fans after Savea inspired the team to several notable victories and the brink of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs in his first season at the club this year.

"It's hard to leave, even though it's only for one season, but I'll be supporting the team from afar and will stay involved behind the scenes," the 31-year-old said in a statement.

Ardie Savea, who is leaving Moana Pasifika for Japan. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"This year at Moana Pasifika was the happiest I've been in my career."

The sabbatical system was introduced to enable players to benefit from lucrative deals offered by Northern Hemisphere clubs while still remaining contracted to NZR and therefore available for test rugby.

"Sabbaticals are a key component of our contracting model and provide flexibility for our most senior All Blacks to spend some time in a different environment," NZR's Chris Lendrum said.

"(Ardie) is committed to play his rugby in New Zealand through to the end of 2027 and we look forward to his ongoing contribution to our teams and competitions."

Moana coach Tana Umaga said Savea, who was the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year this season, would be welcomed back with open arms in 2027.

"Ardie obviously goes with our blessing," said the former All Blacks captain. "We will continue to build the momentum of our movement in 2026 and work hard to grow our game so that we will be even better when he gets back to us in 2027."