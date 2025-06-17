British and Irish Lions vs. Argentina: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Relive the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand where Brin O'Driscolls tour was ended after only two minutes. (1:20)

The British and Irish Lions will kick off their 2025 summer tour with an exhibition against Argentina in Dublin, Ireland on Friday before they travel Down Under.

After months of planning, Andy Farrell will make his debut as Lions coach, guiding his 38-man squad for the first time as he bids to land only the Lions' second series victory this century.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Friday, June 20 at 8.00 p.m. BST (5.00 a.m. Saturday AEST)

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Match official: James Doleman (New Zealand)

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Starting line-ups

Starting XVs will appear here after each squad is announced on Wednesday.

