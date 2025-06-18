British and Irish Lions vs Argentina: Marcus Smith at fullback, Henry Pollock on bench

Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Smith has been given his first chance to impress at fullback for the British & Irish Lions after being named to start against Argentina on Friday, while 20-year-old Henry Pollock will start on the bench.

Andy Farrell announced his first squad as Lions coach on Wednesday ahead of the warm-up clash against Los Pumas in Dublin.

Smith has been switched between fly-half and fullback for England in recent times, with Farrell highlighting his versatility as a key reason behind his selection for the tour of Australia.

Back-row Pollock stole the headlines when the squad was named in May after making his England debut amid a stellar campaign for Northampton.

A strong English contingent has been selected for the match against Argentina, with Alex Mitchell at scrum-half alongside countryman Fin Smith who will start at fly-half.

Ireland's Bundee Aki has been named in the midfield alongside Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu, who has recovered from a pectoral injury injury which saw him miss the Six Nations.

Tommy Freeman starts on the right wing with Duhan van der Merwe on the left.

Andy Farrell has named his first British & Irish Lions team. David Rogers/Getty Images

In the forwards, Ellis Genge gets the opportunity to start at loose-head prop, with Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker and Ireland's Finlay Bealham forming the front-row.

Lions captain Maro Itoje leads the side for the first time, partnering Tadgh Beirne at lock. The back-row is formed of Tom Curry at blindside flanker, Wales captain Jac Morgan at openside and Ben Earl in the No. 8 jersey.

Farrell will be able to call on a strong bench which includes Ronan Kelleher, Pierre Schoeman, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Cummings, Pollock, Tomos Williams, Elliot Daly and Mack Hansen.

"Congratulations to Maro Itoje ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time -- it is a truly special moment and one that very few players ever get to experience," Farrell said.

"Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.

"We know that Argentina will challenge us up front and out wide - so Friday night will be a tough contest, but also a great occasion for all the fans."

