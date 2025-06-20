Relive the British and Irish Lions 2013 winning tour of Australia, where the team clinched their first series victory since 1997. (1:04)

When the Lions ended their 16-year losing streak vs. Australia (1:04)

The British and Irish Lions are about to kick off their 2025 campaign at 8 p.m. against Argentina in Dublin.

It's a rare appearance on home soil for the Lions as they prepare to head Down Under on their tour of Australia.

Coach Andy Farrell named his first squad on Wednesday, headlined by Marcus Smith starting at fullback, with England teammate Maro Itoje captaining the Lions for the first time.

Follow ESPN's live blog for the latest action from the Aviva Stadium!

