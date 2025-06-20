British and Irish Lions vs Argentina: Pumas win 28-24 in Dublin

Open Extended Reactions

Argentina recorded a first win over the Lions in eight meetings on Friday. Getty

Argentina beat a stuttering British and Irish Lions for the first time ever on Friday with a 28-24 warm-up game victory at the Aviva Stadium that left coach Andy Farrell with plenty to do as his squad get ready to leave for Australia.

Just as they did when they last met in a 25-25 draw before the 2005 tour, the Pumas had the Lions on the ropes early thanks to tries from Ignacio Mendy and Tomas Albornoz either side of a Bundee Aki effort that gave them a deserved 21-10 halftime lead.

The Lions, playing without almost half of their panel due to recent club commitments and injury, were a different animal early in the second half and regained the lead after a penalty try and another home crowd score, this time for Tadhg Beirne.

But Santiago Carreras put Argentina back in front against the run of play with another great team try and the error-strewn Lions could not reply again to leave themselves five more games, all in Australia, to set things right before the first test against the Wallabies on July 19.

- Sam Bruce: In Aussie view, no Owen Farrell means no fear factor

- British & Irish Lions fixtures for Australia tour

- The full 38-man Lions squad

- WATCH: The moment Maro Itoje was named Lions captain

- British and Irish Lions vs. Argentina: How to watch