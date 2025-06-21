Ex-Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Ian McLauchlan dies aged 83

Ian McLauchlan was part of the Lions teams that earned series wins over New Zealand and South Africa. Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Ian McLauchlan has died at the age of 83, Scottish Rugby said on Saturday.

Known as "Mighty Mouse" because he was a lot smaller than most loosehead props, Mclauchlan won 43 Scotland caps, captained his country 19 times and helped the Lions to series victories over New Zealand and South Africa.

He led Scotland in a test against England in 1973 two weeks after breaking his leg during a match against Ireland.

"He was so tough, almost indestructible. What a fantastic career he had for Scotland, and the Lions; it's very, very sad," said Andy Irvine, a former Scottish Rugby President and McLauchlan's teammate for Scotland and the Lions.