England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to miss Argentina series after ban

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was sent off against a France XV on Saturday. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss England's nest two matches after he was sent off against a France XV on Saturday.

Feyi-Waboso -- who returned to the England fold after missing the Six Nations due to a shoulder injury -- was sent from the field after striking Antoine Hastoy in the head with a swinging arm during a tackle.

The 22-year-old will miss the two-Test series in Argentina in July.

World Rugby said "Feyi-Waboso's actions were contrary to Law 9.13 [dangerous tackle], and carried a high degree of danger."

Feyi-Waboso will be required to complete World Rugby's coaching intervention programme -- also known as "tackle school."

He will then be available for England's clash with the United States on July 19 in Washington D.C.

