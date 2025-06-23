British and Irish Lions: Australia must release Test players for warm-ups

Tom Hamilton reacts to the British and Irish Lions beginning their 2025 tour with defeat to Argentina in Dublin. (1:46)

The British and Irish Lions have warned Australia that they must release their Test players for the visitor's tour games against Super Rugby sides.

The Lions take on Western Force on Saturday with Wallabies' head coach Joe Schmidt allowing Australia players Nick Champion de Crespigny, Dylan Pietsch, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain and Nic White to turn out for the Perth-based outfit.

However other Aussie players from the Reds, Waratahs and Brumbies, including big names such as Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Rob Valetini won't be involved in the warm-up fixtures.

The Lions began their preparation for their tour down under with defeat in Dublin Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

"The agreement is very clear -- it says that Test players have to be released to play in fixtures leading into that series. That is our expectation," Lions chief executive, Ben Calveley said speaking at a First Nations cultural experience in Perth's Kings Park.

"We'll play the game at the weekend and will carry on having discussions with Phil Waugh [Rugby Australia chief executive] and will take it step by step.

"It's really important that these games are competitive. It's not just from a performance standpoint but it's also right for the fans, partners and broadcasters, who are all expecting competitive fixtures, that would be their expectation as well," he added.

The Lions sold out Aviva Stadium on Friday night, losing 28-24 to Argentina in a performance that Lions' flanker Tom Curry said will lead to some "tough conversations."

