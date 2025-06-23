British and Irish Lions vs Western Force: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Tom Hamilton reacts to the British and Irish Lions beginning their 2025 tour with defeat to Argentina in Dublin. (1:46)

Hamilton: Lions left with more questions than answers after Argentina defeat (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions have travelled Down Under with their first victory of the summer elluding them after a 28-24 defeat to Argentina in their tour opener.

Still, as ESPN's Tom Hamilton writes, that game will quickly be forgotten if the squad can start winning in Australia, beginning with a clash with Perth-based Super Rugby side Western Force on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Saturday, June 28 at 8 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. Saturday BST)

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

Match official: Ben O'Keeffe

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups

Starting XVs for each time will appear here when they are announced later this week.

- Tom Hamilton from Dublin: Time will tell if Lions loss was a blip or an omen

- James Regan: Three things we learned from Lions opener

- British and Irish Lions vs. Argentina: As it happened

- Full fixture list for Lions tour of Australia

- Everything you need to know about summer Lions tour

- The full 38-man Lions squad