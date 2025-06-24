All Blacks squad: Key takeaways as Scott Robertson embarks on season two

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, ahead of his second season at the helm, named his first squad of the year for three home Tests against France in July.

Robertson presided over a 10-4 record in his maiden season leading the All Blacks. As he seeks improvements, definitive shifts are notable in the 32-man squad unveiled this week.

Liam Napier breaks down the major talking points.

The big omissions:

Established loose forwards Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papali'i were cast aside, despite boasting 50 test caps between them and being regular mainstays of the team.

Papali'i was long considered Sam Cane's heir apparent but has gradually fallen out of favour under Robertson which culminated in his exclusion from this squad.

With Hurricanes co-captain Du'Plessis Kirifi dominating the breakdowns throughout the Super season, his inclusion ahead of Papali'i was no great surprise.

Dropping Blackadder, though, stunned many keen rugby observers.

Rugged, tough and a workaholic on defence, a lack of ball carrying punch diminished Blackadder's appeal.

With the All Blacks opting to select five loose forwards - and use locks Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa'i as blindside cover - Blackadder was squeezed out with Chiefs counterpart Samipeni Finau's physical presence preferred.

"We've got some in form players in the loose forwards and they have balance by playing a couple of positions," All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said, referencing Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson's versatility. "Samipeni has had moments throughout the year where he's been awesome. We're going to get the best out of him. We feel like he's maturing nicely."

Fellow Chiefs loose forward Simon Parker was on the national radar, too, only for an ankle injury to rule him out of contention.

David Havili captained the Crusaders to a 13th Super Rugby title but was then left out of the All Blacks' squad to face France SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images

David Havili, having played 32 Tests in the last four years before assuming the captaincy to lead the Crusaders to this year's Super Rugby title, was the most difficult cut for the All Blacks to make.

With the All Blacks selecting six midfielders, Havili's exclusion is a brutal blow.

While he's now among the Kiwi contingent expected to feature for the Anzac team against the British & Irish Lions, the theme is similar with the All Blacks demanding direct, powerful ball carrying from their second five-eighths.

"You can see looking at the squad what we're looking at with our 12s. They're all going to give us gain line, all going to get us going forward," All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said. "That's going to allow us to attack space elsewhere. We've been really focused on what that role looks like for us."

That philosophy paved the way for Quinn Tupaea, following a standout season with the Chiefs, to cement his return three years on from the ACL rupture he suffered after the ugly Darcy Swain incident.

The All Blacks have added another layer to their propping stocks, too, by including dynamic rookie loosehead Ollie Norris - another in the former loose forward bracket - ahead of 22-Test Crusaders counterpart George Bower.

Surprise inclusions:

Last year it was Hurricanes prop Pasilio Tosi turning heads with his shock call-up. This year it's Crusaders-turned-Chiefs hooker Brodie McAlister who claims genuine bolter status.

With Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua sidelined by his hamstring issue, everyone expected the All Blacks to continue investing in 23-year-old George Bell.

The All Blacks, though, rewarded McAlister's consistency throughout the Super season with his impact both starting and emerging off the bench for the Chiefs catching their eye.

Bell, by contrast, returned from injury for the closing stages of the Crusaders bounce back campaign.

Timoci Tavatavanawai relished his move into the Highlanders midfield and was rewarded with a maiden All Blacks call-up Joe Allison/Getty Images

Fijian-born Highlanders powerhouse Timoci Tavatavanawai's switch from wing to midfield proved pivotal in his maiden All Blacks selection, too.

While he started the year in superb form Tavatavanawai faded after shouldering a heavy load. And with the Highlanders not featuring in the Super Rugby finals series, he drifted off the radar somewhat.

Selecting Tavatavanawai is something of a punt for the All Blacks. His transition to the midfield remains in its infancy but his power and strength gaining turnover possession - he had the most pilfers this season - offers a point of difference worth harnessing.

"He's a special player with so much power in him," Robertson said. "His consistency over the whole year really impressed us. His skill set, his defensive reads got better and better. He's resilient and tough and he complements the midfield."

Light at No 10:

The All Blacks are one injury away from a serious scare at first-five. Beauden Barrett is expected to be first choice playmaker, with Damian McKenzie providing back up, but if one of those experienced figures falls over the All Blacks will entrust Ruben Love to run the cutter.

Love is a talented prospect but he's played one Test off the bench on the wing against Japan last year. While he slotted into first-five to spark the Hurricanes towards the backend of their campaign he then shifted to fullback once Brett Cameron returned from injury.

Richie Mo'unga will return next year but Stephen Perofeta's ongoing absence with a niggly calf complaint shines a line on New Zealand's lack of established depth at No 10.

"You've got to embrace what you've got and that's what we've got," Hansen said. "There's some young 10s coming through who are maturing and starting to run their teams which is encouraging. I'm more than comfortable with Beauden, Damian and now Ruben coming in. We've also got guys on the periphery like Stephen Perofeta who are coming back from injury.

"DMac has taken his boys to a final and had a good year but Beauden has been very good for the Blues this year. Tactically very astute and he still has the ability to be a threat at the line so I'm very encouraged by our 10s."

Du'Plessis Kirifi earned his All Blacks call-up on the strength of an outstanding Super Rugby campaign for the Hurricanes Andy Jackson/Getty Images

Versatility:

With only two specialist wings - Caleb Clarke, who is yet to score a try this season, and Sevu Reece - selected the All Blacks are embracing the versatility of their backline.

Chiefs finishers Emoni Narawa - included as temporary injury cover for Lienert-Brown - and Leroy Carter are unlucky to miss the cut after their impressive seasons.

But with such limited wings the All Blacks will employ Love, Rieko Ioane and Jordan on the edge at times against France.

How will the All Blacks play?

Improving their finishes to Tests and strengthening the bench with impact from the likes of Tavatavanawai and Kirifi is a priority for the All Blacks this season.

Physicality will be demanded from a dynamic, mobile forward pack to propel the All Blacks on the front foot.

And, from there, they will seek to improve their catch pass and decision-making skills that let them down in crucial moments last season.

"We want to attack space," Hansen said. "We've picked a midfield that we feel will give us the gain line we need and that will create space elsewhere."