British and Irish Lions: Pierre Schoeman defends overseas-born stars

Tom Hamilton reacts to the British and Irish Lions beginning their 2025 tour with defeat to Argentina in Dublin. (1:46)

British and Irish Lions prop Pierre Schoeman has said the squad's overseas-born players have every right to be apart of the set-up.

Eight players in Andy Farrell's squad, including Schoeman, were born outside England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. They have qualified either through family or long-term residency.

While some, including Lions great Willie John McBride who said it "bothered" him, have criticised the inclusion of overseas-born players, Schoeman said his adopted nation of Scotland is home for him and his family and he has every right to play for the Lions.

"If you're good enough to play for your country, you're good enough to play for the Lions and you're selected, then obviously you're going to do that," Schoeman said.

"Playing for the Lions is massive. Scotland is home for us, my wife and myself. I know that's for the other players as well, like Mack Hansen has made Ireland home.

"You embrace that. You fully take that on. It's like the series Outlander -- you move to a different country and now that's your house. You live there.

Pierre Schoeman (R) and Duhan van der Merwe were both born in South Africa. Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

"If you work for one of the big four in finance, you get the opportunity, you're going to go for it. And you can really make that home.

"But this is much different. To represent the British and Irish Lions, you fully buy into that and its culture. You fully submerge into that. Nothing else matters. Not your past, not the future. It's about the now.

"Yesterday is gone forever, tomorrow might never come, now is the time to live. That's what we do as Lions. It's about the now, this tour. This is what really matters."

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt appeared to aim a barb at the selection of Sione Tuipulotu and Bundee Aki -- who started in the midfield together against Argentina -- labelling them a "southern hemisphere centre partnership."

Aki was born in New Zealand, while Tuipulotu hails from Australia.

Scottish fly-half Finn Russell also backed his teammates' selection.

"For me, as a Scot, I have no issues with them being born in New Zealand or Australia," Russell told the BBC.

"Everyone has their different background and different path into rugby and where we are now. These boys definitely deserve their spot in the team."

