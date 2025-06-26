The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Argentina's stunning win over the Lions and whether it's time the tourists head to South America. (1:16)

Former Wallaby Kurtley Beale will headline the combined First Nations & Pacific XV side to face the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne next month with Rugby Australia announcing five players set to don the jersey.

The 95 Test Wallaby will be joined by fellow Test stars including Rob Leota and Seru Uru as well as two of Australia's brightest Super Rugby stars Andy Muirhead and Charlie Gamble.

Beale was a key figure for the Wallabies when they last faced the Lions in 2013 with the utility back playing in all three Test, but most famously remembered for a disastrous slip as he attempted to kick the match-winning penalty at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in the opening Test of the series.

Facing the media in Perth ahead of the Lions tour opener against the Western Force on Saturday, Beale smiled as he answered questions of the infamous slip.

"No, look mate, that was obviously a real disappointment in that game one, an embarrassing moment, but plenty of learnings," told media. "From that day onwards I've worn studs now.

"Crucial moment in the series, wasn't it? I was just really thankful to have strong teammates around me to pick me back up and get my focus into the next game in game two. I still haven't watched it properly but you learn from that.

"It's just going to be an amazing game, an amazing series. I'm kind of sharing stories to a lot of the guys here in the team, just how big it's going to be, and just making sure that they enjoy it and embrace the week and the opportunity to play some world-class players."

Kurtley Beale of the Wallabies slips over while kicking for a penatly goal to win Chris Hyde/Getty Images

He'll be joined in the backline by Brumbies star wing and proud Barunggam man Muirhead.

Meanwhile, Melbourne local Leota will have the chance to represent his Samoan and New Zealand heritage when he pulls on the combined XV jersey. The 21 Test star had been impressing after his move to the Waratahs for the 2025 season but was left out of the Wallabies Fiji Test squad after he announced his move to Top 14 for next season.

He will be joined in the backrow by two Test Wallaby Uru and Waratahs' Gamble. The Fijian born Uru played a role in the Queensland Reds push into the Super Rugby Pacific finals earlier this month and recently re-signed with the side, while Gamble will represent his Tongan and New Zealand ancestry.

Former Wallaby and Tongan-born Toutai Kefu will coach the side set to celebrate the Pacific Island and First Nation cultures throughout the country. He'll be joined by Sekope Keep, Glen Ella and All Blacks legend Tana Umaga.

"Playing against the Lions in 2001 is a memory I will always treasure and I am excited, on behalf of all our players and staff, that a new generation will get to experience that same feeling," Kefu said.

"To represent the many unique cultures of Australia and the Pacific in the one side is a truly special occasion for rugby and I know the players and staff feel a deep sense of honour entering this match against the Lions between the first and second Tests.

"In selecting Kurtley, Rob, Seru, Charlie and Andy we have demonstrated our intent to field a highly competitive squad against the Lions featuring players who are both experienced on the international and domestic stages and in strong form for their Super Rugby Pacific sides. It promises to be a thrilling contest and a significant moment in the history of rugby."