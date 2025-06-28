British and Irish Lions vs Western Force: Live updates from Perth

The ESPN Scrum Reset team react to Lions' management angst about how many Wallabies will be released to their Super franchises for games against the tourists. (1:45)

The British and Irish Lions 2025 campaign begins in earnest on Saturday, as Andy Farrell's side take on the Western Force in Perth.

It's the first of five tour matches before the first Test against the Wallabies in Brisbane on July 19.

Farrell has made 13 changes to the XV that started in the defeat to Argentina in Dublin last week, with Tadhg Beirne and Sione Tuipulotu the only ones to back up in the run on side.

Scottish fly-half Finn Russell -- who is in the box seat to start the Tests -- gets his first run, while 20-year-old English bolter Henry Pollock starts at No. 8. Ireland's Dan Sheehan gets the honour of captaining the side.

Follow ESPN's live updates of all the action in Perth!

