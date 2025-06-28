British and Irish Lions 54-7 Western Force: Tourists romp to huge win

The British and Irish Lions got their tour of Australia off to a winning start after seeing off Western Force 54-7. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their summer tour of Australia with a huge 54-7 rout of Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

Lions hooker Dan Sheehan scored in the game's opening minute at the Optus Stadium but the tourists were made to battle through a well-contested first half, with the score at 21-7 at the break.

The floodgates opened soon after the restart, though, with second-half tries from Tomos Williams, Elliot Daly, Garry Ringrose, Joe McCarthy and Alex Mitchell helping the Lions over the half-centry mark.

The British and Irish Lions earned their first win of the summer against Western Force. James Worsfold/Getty Images

It will provide a huge confidence boost to the team who suffered a 28-24 loss to Argentina in their tour farewell in Dublin last week.

The game wasn't without loss for the Lions. Scrum-half Williams left the field with a hamstring injury after scoring in the 46th minute -- his second try of the match.

Head coach Andy Farrell later confirmed that Williams suffered a "tight hamstring" and said he would be assessed.

Henry Pollock made his first start in a Lions shirt, and he did not disappoint with a line break to set up one try and a chip-and-chase earning the field position for another, as well as a yellow card late in the first half.

From one end to another in NO TIME! ⚡️



Tomos Williams finishes off a flowing Lions counterattack! 😍 pic.twitter.com/qAtHVJx7YB — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 28, 2025

Fly-half Finn Russell, who kicked five of six conversions before being replaced, gave a masterclass in playmaking to reinforce his position as favourite to lead the Lions backline in the test series against Australia in late July and August.

The Force did enough to assuage the fears of Lions management that the tour matches would not be competitive and a solitary try from veteran Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White hardly did justice to their contribution to the contest.

Sheehan, making his Lions debut, gave the tourists the perfect start with a try inside two minutes, batting Russell's crosskick to James Lowe then taking a return pass to touch down.

The Force intercepted the restart and came straight back at them, however, and White went over in the fifth minute during a period of sustained pressure that continued for another 10 minutes.

Some of the Lions defending attracted the ire of Ben O'Keeffe, who will referee the first Wallabies test, but they held out through four penalties before turning the ball over and scoring a second try.

Good support from Pollock saw the 20-year-old No. 8 explode through the defensive line before finding Williams off the deck out of the tackle to allow the scrumhalf a short run to the line.

A quickly taken tap penalty from Russell wrong-footed the Force and led to the third try four minutes before the break, the flyhalf racing to within metres of the line before finding fullback Daly in support.

Russell kicked his third conversion to give the Lions a 21-7 lead but the Force charged back again and Pollock paid the price for the earlier indiscipline at the breakdown and was shown a yellow card just before half-time.

Henry Pollock delivered a superb performance in his first British and Irish Lions start. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The young loose forward was still in the sin bin when the Lions broke out of defence for a fourth try, Lowe again the provider as Williams went in for his second before limping off the pitch.

The Lions continued to show a ruthless streak every time they managed to get the ball wide with centre Ringrose going over in the 52nd minute and lock McCarthy in the 56th after Pollock had turned to his boot to breach the defensive line.

The game got a bit scrappy in the last 10 minutes as the benches were cleared but Williams' replacement Mitchell made sure the tourists had the last say, running away to complete the scoring after the full-time hooter.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.

- As it happened: Lions dispatch Western Force

- Ranking the Lions's tour games in Australia

- Andy Farrell: Rotations help players get up to speed

- Tom Hamilton: Henry Pollock's incredible rise to Lions bolter