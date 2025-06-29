British and Irish Lions: Sione Tuipulotu finding feet after injury layoff

The British and Irish Lions got their tour of Australia off to a winning start after seeing off Western Force 54-7. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Sione Tuipulotu has said he is confident of finding his best rugby come the British and Irish Lions Test matches against Australia next month following a long injury layoff.

The Scotland captain missed this year's Six Nations due to a pectoral injury, but has come back to play both of the Lions' opening two games against Argentina and the Western Force.

Tuipulotu combined well with Garry Ringrose in the midfield as the Lions produced a resounding 54-7 win over the Force in Perth.

"I'm starting to get my feet back underneath me," Tuipulotu said.

Sione Tuipulotu has started both games for the Lions this year. David Rogers/Getty Images

"Obviously, I haven't played Test rugby since the autumn. I still feel like I've got massive growth to do and I know I can start playing my best rugby in the bigger games at the end of this tour."

Having partnered Bundee Aki against Argentina, Tuipulotu looked lively alongside Ringrose in Perth with the battle for midfield spots shaping up to be one of the most intriguing for coach Andy Farrell.

"Jeez, mate, he's a missile out there," Tuipulotu said of Ringrose.

"He backed himself to make those [defensive] reads. He left a few sore bodies out there, including himself. What a player.

"I really enjoyed playing with him. And then I also enjoyed when Shuggie [Huw Jones] came off the bench and got some valuable minutes after being out for a while."

The Lions now head across the continent from Perth to Brisbane ahead of their clash against the Queensland Reds on Wednesday morning BST.

- British and Irish Lions 54-7 Western Force: Three things we learned from first win

- British and Irish Lions 54-7 Western Force: Tourists romp to huge win

-'As it happened: Lions dispatch Western Force