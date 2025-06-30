        <
          British and Irish Lions: Tomos Williams ruled out of tour

          Jun 30, 2025, 07:24 AM

          Scrum-half Tomos Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the British and Irish Lions' tour Down Under after suffering a series-ending hamstring injury.

          The Wales star picked up the injury during the Lions' first tour game on Australian soil against Western Force on Saturday, where they dominated on course to a 54-7 victory.

          Williams -- who looked set to earn a starting position in the Lions' Test side after two tries in Perth -- now flies home leaving Jac Morgan as the only Welsh player in the squad.

          "Unfortunately, Tomos has been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a hamstring injury. Ben White will join us from the Scotland squad and will fly over from New Zealand," Lions head coach Andy Farrell said.

          Scotland's Ben White will be a part of a Lions squad for the first time ahead of their next tour game against the Queensland Reds on Wednesday.

