Crusaders captain David Havili is one of four players to be called up to the AUNZ Invitational XV squad to take on the British & Irish Lions at Adelaide Oval on July 12.

Havili led the Crusaders to the Super Rugby Pacific trophy this season and has scored nine tries in 30 Tests for the All Blacks. He'll be joined by Shannon Frizell, Folau Fakatava, and Shaun Stevenson as the first confirmed additions to the squad, which will form the first combined Australia-New Zealand team since 1989, and coached by Les Kiss.

"There is plenty of excitement about this fixture, and that's been demonstrated by the number of quality international players eager to be involved," Rugby Australia high performance director Peter Horne said.

"We are delighted with the quality of the New Zealand contingent announced today and look forward to naming more players as the squad comes together."

