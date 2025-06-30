British and Irish Lions vs Queensland Reds: Team announcement, how to watch on TV, radio

Sam Bruce and Christy Doran discuss the strength in-depth of the Lions squad and why Andy Farrell's approach is different to previous tours. (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions are underway in Australia and looking to add to their momentum after a huge 54-7 rout of Western Force. Next up are the Queensland Reds, who are expected to provide a tougher test for the Lions.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

When: Wednesday, July 2 at 2 p.m. AEST (11 a.m. Wednesday BST)

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Match official: Andrea Piardi

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Stan Sport in Australia. For radio, TalkSport will be providing live commentary, while BBC Radio Wales will deliver Welsh commentary.

You can also follow ESPN's live blog, as well as extensive news and feature coverage.

Lineups

Andy Farrell is playing all of his injury-hit Lions cards in expectation of a sterner test in their second tour hit-out.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams will fly home with a series-ending injury while captain Maro Itoje will play his first game this tour.

Williams hurt his hamstring in Saturday's dominant 54-7 defeat of the Western Force and on Monday was ruled out of the nine-game tour.

Farrell said he has moved away from country-based combinations in his team selections.

"That's gone. We've been a squad now for a couple of weeks so it's the British and Irish Lions, that's it," Farrell said.

"I've got all these plans [for the first Test], shuffling them around all the time just because of the nature of sport."

The Queensland Reds have included 11 Test players, including nine Wallabies and two All Blacks, in their match day 23.

Jock Campbell will reprise his role at fullback and wear the captaincy badge, while new recruit and one-cap All Black Aidan Ross will bolster the front-row as he lines up alongside former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Wallabies hooker Matt Faessler.

Both Toomaga-Allen and Ross have previously packed down against the Lions with during the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

"Excitement is high that's for sure," Reds coach Les Kiss said. "If you look at history, it's a unique and special group as Queensland players and coaches who get the chance against a Lions team.

"It's a one-off match but we've had a line of sight with their games against Argentina and the Western Force ... Why can't we put our best foot forward, rip in and see what happens?"

- Sam Bruce: Difficulty guide to every Lions tour game

- James Regan: Three things we learned from Lions' 1st win

- British and Irish Lions vs. Western Force: As it happened

- Full fixture list for Lions tour of Australia

- Everything you need to know about summer Lions tour

- The full 38-man Lions squad