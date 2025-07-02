As it happened: Queensland Reds 12-52 British and Irish Lions

Sam Bruce and Christy Doran discuss the strength in-depth of the Lions squad and why Andy Farrell's approach is different to previous tours. (2:34)

The British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia continued with another big win as they blitzed the Queensland Reds 52-12 in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Fresh off a thumping 54-7 win over the Western Force in Perth, the tourists picked up where they left off at Suncorp Stadium as Andy Farrell's side look to really be finding their feet.

For the first time this series, Lions scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park showed what he can do and combined well with half-back partner Finn Russell.

There will be some concern for Elliot Daly, who was forced from the field in the second half with what looked like to be a forearm injury. Russell also had ice on his wrist after being taken off.

The Lions head to Sydney ahead of their next match against the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday.